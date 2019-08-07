Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Stake by $1.06 Million as Share Price Rose; Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Stock Declined While Greenwich Investment Management Boosted by $1.14 Million Its Position

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 17,380 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 3,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 21,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 17,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $352.91. About 121,173 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 9,401 shares to 114,261 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Large Cap Value Opportunities Alphadex Fd Com Shs (FTA) by 32,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,720 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Etf (VT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.