Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Intel Com (INTC) as Share Value Declined; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Loeb Partners Lowered by $4.36 Billion Its Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 101,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 21,386 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 122,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 99.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 150 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.38M, down from 35,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

