Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Cut Us Bancorp Del Com New (USB) Stake By $548,928; Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Us Bancorp Del Com New (USB) stake by 64.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 11,436 shares as Us Bancorp Del Com New (USB)’s stock declined 0.24%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 6,216 shares with $299,000 value, down from 17,652 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del Com New now has $85.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 3.61 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cidara Therapeutics had 11 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $15 target. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. See Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer 6.0000

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $7 2.0000

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $12 New Target: $7 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. The company has market cap of $44.23 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 24,668 shares traded. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has declined 55.43% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CDTX News: 21/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CLINICAL DATA FOR REZAFUNGIN; 23/05/2018 – Data to be Presented at ASM Microbe 2018 Demonstrate the Efficacy and Safety of Cidara’s Rezafungin for the Treatment of lnvasive Fungal Infections; 10/05/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics 1Q Loss $16.7M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 1.7% Position in Cidara; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 3 RESPECT PROPHYLAXIS TRIAL EXPECTED TO PRODUCE AN INTERIM FUTILITY READ-OUT IN 2019, PROVIDE TOPLINE RESULTS IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cidara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDTX); 19/03/2018 – CIDARA SAYS STRIVE MET ALL OF PRIMARY OBJECTIVES; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BOTH TREATMENT AND PREVENTION ON TRACK TO START MID-2018; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS-THERE WERE 2 SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS POSSIBLY RELATED TO STUDY DRUG: ONE IN GROUP 2, ONE IN GROUP 3; BOTH PATIENTS FULLY RECOVERED

More notable recent Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) And Trying To Stomach The 85% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “X-Biotix Therapeutics Joins Antimicrobials Working Group – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Antimicrobials Working Group Highlights Member Company Participation at ASM Microbe 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scynexis And The Fungal Economy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity. The insider GODRIDGE LESLIE V sold $758,956.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.43 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Limited Liability has 5,695 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 763 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company owns 676,447 shares. Jane Street Lc has 223,804 shares. Cambridge Advisors stated it has 8,451 shares. Oarsman Capital Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7,785 shares. Regions Corp owns 1.04M shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Tompkins holds 12,086 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 4,961 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.17% or 929,671 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hemenway Trust Ltd Com accumulated 4,885 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 79,400 shares stake. Sather Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 49,056 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Primecap Ca owns 5.12 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Monday, January 28 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) stake by 3,959 shares to 21,755 valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 57,494 shares and now owns 114,508 shares. Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) was raised too.