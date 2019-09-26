Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Cut Chevron New Com (CVX) Position By $322,524; Ramaco Resources (METC) SI Decreased By 7.01%

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) had a decrease of 7.01% in short interest. METC’s SI was 542,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.01% from 583,700 shares previously. With 62,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)’s short sellers to cover METC’s short positions. The SI to Ramaco Resources Inc’s float is 7.43%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 22,064 shares traded. Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) has declined 25.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.88% the S&P500. Some Historical METC News: 16/05/2018 – RAMACO CEO MICHAEL BAUERSACHS COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO SAYS RAIL DELAYS COULD LAST INTO THIRD QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q Rev $55.9M; 15/05/2018 – Ramaco Resources 1Q EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $29 MLN TO $34 MLN OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ramaco Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (METC); 26/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 27/03/2018 – RAMACO RESOURCES INC METC.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/03/2018 Ramaco Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) stake by 12.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 2,601 shares as Chevron Corp New Com (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 17,627 shares with $2.19M value, down from 20,228 last quarter. Chevron Corp New Com now has $228.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.16. About 7.62 million shares traded or 39.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. The company has market cap of $154.76 million. The Company’s development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. It has a 5.63 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ramaco Resources has $700 highest and $500 lowest target. $6’s average target is 58.73% above currents $3.78 stock price. Ramaco Resources had 2 analyst reports since August 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $700 target in Thursday, August 15 report. Jefferies downgraded Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $500 target.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.89 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L also bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 22.54% above currents $120.16 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Vanguard Short Term Bond (BSV) stake by 4,758 shares to 72,181 valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) stake by 25,819 shares and now owns 510,483 shares. Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) was raised too.