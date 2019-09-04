Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Boosted Regions Financial New (RF) Holding by $432,292; Take (TTWO) Holder Skytop Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.22 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.8. About 624,375 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 30,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 119,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 88,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 5.65M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34 million for 26.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated accumulated 11,314 shares. Profit Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.78% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 24,654 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3.85M shares. Corvex Management Limited Partnership holds 2.86% or 433,780 shares in its portfolio. 20,172 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Mason Street Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kentucky Retirement System Fund holds 2,250 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,500 shares. Nomura Holdg owns 22,421 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 1.21 million shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 444,304 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 379,600 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 109,611 shares. Hl Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

