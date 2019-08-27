Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreased Us Bancorp Del Com New (USB) Stake by $548,928; American Assets Investment Management Has Cut Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $1.64 Million; Shares Declined

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 1.24M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (USB) by 64.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 11,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 6,216 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 17,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 2.46 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS)

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.54 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 34,822 shares to 488,679 shares, valued at $70.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Large Cap (VV) by 95,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,130 are held by Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.3% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). United Fire Group accumulated 518,675 shares or 9.3% of the stock. Cohen Capital Mgmt holds 5,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested 0.61% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M Communication Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.28% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 78,463 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 19,363 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 5,168 were reported by D L Carlson Inv Group. Amer International holds 672,551 shares. 10,000 are owned by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Webster Comml Bank N A invested in 1,246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.08% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 1.45M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Arrow Fincl Corp owns 50,145 shares.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,000 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $49.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mgmt Gru owns 337,834 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings owns 27,214 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corp reported 57,439 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdg reported 0% stake. Logan Cap Mgmt invested in 63,667 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Piedmont Investment holds 20,652 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 45,327 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.76 million shares. 38,409 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Cap Management L P. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 38,750 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 45,502 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa has invested 0.14% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 351,407 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio.