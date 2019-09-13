Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX); Air Lease Cl A (AL) Holder Whittier Trust Co Lowered Its Stake by $487,818 as Share Price Rose

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 48,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 138,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 90,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 27.28 million shares traded or 44.02% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 11,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 17,853 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $738,000, down from 29,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 815,128 shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L had bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340 on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww has 94,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 125,024 shares. 777 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.07% or 156,785 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Ltd Liability, Arizona-based fund reported 829 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 65,284 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Citadel Advisors Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2.36 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co stated it has 11,036 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Oakworth Cap accumulated 0% or 678 shares. 1,617 are owned by Cornerstone Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2.00M shares.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7,888 shares to 160,758 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,857 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.76M for 8.31 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

