Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); Vicor (VICR) Shareholder Shikiar Asset Management Cut Holding by $1.60 Million as Stock Declined

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 118,441 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 100.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 57,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 114,508 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 57,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 2.63 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment Management accumulated 60,623 shares. Central Commercial Bank Trust Com reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Forbes J M And Communications Limited Liability Partnership invested in 16,106 shares. Bp Pcl owns 0.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 80,000 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 32,309 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meridian Counsel has 84,742 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Evanson Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.22% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 2,840 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wafra reported 344,530 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sei has 530,841 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 25,462 shares to 373,652 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 25,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,584 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 07/25: (SMSI) (EHTH) (SNBR) Higher; (CARB) (MHK) (VICR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Autoliv, Eastman Kodak, Vicor, SMTC, FlexShopper, and Mannatech â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/26: (SMSI) (TYPE) (GOOGL) Higher; (CARB) (MMSI) (MHK) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Vicor’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64M for 51.39 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 13,658 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 212,670 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 4,583 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Swiss Bank owns 33,632 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com reported 77,835 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc owns 5,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,000 are held by Gamco Et Al. Principal Financial Gp Inc has 130,331 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). The Oregon-based Hood River Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.53% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 10,255 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 22,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 839 shares.