Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosted Its Position in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $4.92 Million as Market Value Declined; Exelon (EXC) Holding Lifted by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 91,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 443,966 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.28M, up from 352,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 3.06 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 416.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 68,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 84,714 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 16,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 3.95 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV

Natixis, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 7,940 shares to 6,998 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 105,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,583 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Va has invested 2.61% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Company invested in 10,825 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp holds 0.86% or 51,481 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Ltd Partnership owns 378,649 shares. Mairs And holds 0% or 8,428 shares. Moreover, Ifrah Financial Ser Inc has 0.39% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Argyle Capital owns 38,725 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Lc holds 119 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co invested in 43,718 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 12,220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 258,994 were accumulated by Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 307,324 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth Inc invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 2,019 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Exelon tower window falls again in Harbor Point – Baltimore Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,882 shares to 168,286 shares, valued at $22.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,334 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.