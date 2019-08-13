Baird Reiterates a Neutral Rating on Bloom Energy (BE) and $9.0000 Target; Light Street Capital Management Cut Wayfair (W) Stake

In a report made public on today, Baird kept their Neutral rating on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)‘s stock. The target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from company’s close price.

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased Wayfair Inc (W) stake by 92.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 1.02M shares as Wayfair Inc (W)’s stock declined 19.79%. The Light Street Capital Management Llc holds 87,975 shares with $13.06 million value, down from 1.11 million last quarter. Wayfair Inc now has $11.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $124.07. About 1.92M shares traded or 31.37% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 153,612 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Inc holds 14,007 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 9,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 3,977 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.05% or 78,494 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Mgmt Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). American Gru holds 1,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 3,406 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc holds 1,824 shares. Clough Cap Prtnrs LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 9,880 shares. Quantbot LP has invested 0.37% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 45,407 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 906 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $423,120 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $423,120 were bought by Kumin Michael Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

Among 18 analysts covering Wayfair (NYSE:W), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Wayfair had 30 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, May 3. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Friday, February 22. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $108 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

