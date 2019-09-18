Baird Reiterates $46.0000 Price Objective On Masco (MAS), Reiterates “Outperform” Rating; Zpr Investment Management Cut Its Kemet (KEM) Position

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its stock rating noted as “Outperform” by analysts at Baird. Baird currently has a $46.0000 TP on the $11.95B market cap company or 11.41% upside potential. This was disclosed in an analyst report on Wednesday morning.

Zpr Investment Management decreased Kemet Corp (KEM) stake by 45.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as Kemet Corp (KEM)’s stock rose 14.45%. The Zpr Investment Management holds 37,854 shares with $712,000 value, down from 68,885 last quarter. Kemet Corp now has $1.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 577,301 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable

The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 6.90M shares traded or 129.00% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold Masco Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,810 were reported by Castleark Management Limited Co. Norinchukin Retail Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 41,384 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 135,110 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 9,410 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Leisure Management has 0.55% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Yhb Invest Advsrs stated it has 5,670 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The California-based Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.21% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 10,502 were reported by Acg Wealth. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Tocqueville Asset Lp, a New York-based fund reported 48,845 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 74,898 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,611 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 15,017 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.95 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Among 2 analysts covering Masco Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corporation Common Stock has $4800 highest and $4700 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 15.04% above currents $41.29 stock price. Masco Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, September 9.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52 million for 14.54 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Masco declares $0.135 dividend – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco sets new $2B buyback program – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.02% or 84,200 shares. Advisory Networks Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 300 shares. Kennedy Capital Management accumulated 0.02% or 55,785 shares. Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 21,043 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 934,565 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. James Investment Rech Inc accumulated 0.11% or 77,950 shares. 105,126 were reported by Barclays Pcl. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 39,364 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 646,744 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 31,895 shares. 17,703 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Assocs Ny holds 0.52% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Group Incorporated One Trading Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

Zpr Investment Management increased Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) stake by 21,567 shares to 47,927 valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 7,767 shares and now owns 15,292 shares. Fonar Corp (NASDAQ:FONR) was raised too.

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.56 million for 7.66 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KEMET to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KEMET: Another Selloff, Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET Corporation: Why a Trade Resolution Can Bump Stock Up 63% – Profit Confidential” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Kemet (NYSE:KEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kemet has $2900 highest and $2600 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 42.49% above currents $19.3 stock price. Kemet had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 13.