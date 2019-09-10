Bainco International Investors Upped Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by $522,170 as Stock Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Aperio Group Increased Its Holding by $11.75 Million as Shares Rose

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 244,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.14M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 26.82 million shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Ryvicker on Consolidation in Media (Video); 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Assets 1.26%; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 12.88M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv

