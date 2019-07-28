Bainco International Investors Trimmed Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding as Valuation Rose; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Lifted Holding by $994,680 as Stock Rose

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24M, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 273,529 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 14,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,855 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57M, down from 214,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 97,170 shares to 120,785 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).