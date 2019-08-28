Bainco International Investors Trimmed Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $861,840; South Texas Money Management LTD Has Upped Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding by $4.68 Million

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 4,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 143,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, down from 148,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 91,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 743,975 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.43M, up from 652,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd accumulated 123,075 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,318 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fcg Ltd invested in 26,043 shares. Inr Advisory Lc stated it has 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co owns 8.34 million shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 113,322 shares. Willow Creek Wealth owns 10,967 shares. Grimes & Communications stated it has 123,685 shares. The Oregon-based Vista Capital has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charter Company reported 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atwood And Palmer Inc owns 76,851 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). L And S Advsr holds 2.02% or 78,914 shares in its portfolio. 9.94 million are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 5,788 shares to 157,798 shares, valued at $44.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 28,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc Com.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bed Bath& Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 79,545 shares to 10,038 shares, valued at $171,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 139,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,226 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru accumulated 46.51M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Uss Management Ltd invested in 454,800 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited holds 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 581 shares. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 13,705 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. New Vernon Invest Mngmt Limited reported 1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 217,923 shares. Pinnacle Limited stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Invesco Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 2.42M were accumulated by Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc owns 2.26 million shares. Mount Lucas Lp reported 172,956 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Rudman Errol M invested 6.22% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc reported 52,643 shares stake. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership accumulated 37,918 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.32% or 296,417 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

