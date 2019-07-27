Bainco International Investors Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Has Raised by $522,170 as Market Value Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose, Wendell David Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,914 shares to 89,387 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 38,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,151 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of stock. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was made by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,076 shares to 154,970 shares, valued at $36.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS) by 5,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).