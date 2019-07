Bainco International Investors Raised Its Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Position; Stein Mart (SMRT) Shorts Lowered By 3.94%

Bainco International Investors increased Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) stake by 411.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bainco International Investors acquired 97,170 shares as Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Bainco International Investors holds 120,785 shares with $6.72 million value, up from 23,615 last quarter. Total S A Sponsored Adr now has $139.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 959,840 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S IBAMA REJECTS TOTAL SA’S ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE APPLICATION TO DRILL IN FOZ DO AMAZONAS FOR FOURTH TIME; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL: TO DISTRIBUTE THIRD 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EU0.62/SHR; 16/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total won’t be in a position to continue the SP11 project in Iran & will have to unwind all related operation before 4 Nov. unless a waiver is granted to the company by the U.S! – ! $FP.FR; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%

Stein Mart Inc (NASDAQ:SMRT) had a decrease of 3.94% in short interest. SMRT’s SI was 3.79 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.94% from 3.94 million shares previously. With 158,500 avg volume, 24 days are for Stein Mart Inc (NASDAQ:SMRT)’s short sellers to cover SMRT’s short positions. The SI to Stein Mart Inc’s float is 12.24%. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.0196 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8222. About 29,350 shares traded. Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) has declined 70.13% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SMRT News: 16/04/2018 – Stein Mart May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 5 Years; 23/05/2018 – Stein Mart 1Q Rev $331M; 14/03/2018 – Stein Mart Enters Into New $50M Term Loan; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART – ENTERED INTO NEW $50 MLN TERM LOAN WITH GORDON BROTHERS FINANCE COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART – IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO TERM LOAN, AMENDED EXISTING SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REPAYMENT OF EXISTING $25 MLN FIRST-IN, LAST-OUT (FILO) A-1 TRANCHE OF CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Stein Mart May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Bohan Showcases Fashion, Savings and Fun in New Campaign for Stein Mart; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART – EXPECT H1 2018 OPERATING INCOME TO BE IN EXCESS OF $8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART INC SEES GROSS PROFIT EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

Bainco International Investors decreased Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) stake by 14,828 shares to 10,537 valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,970 shares and now owns 9,433 shares. Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.52 million. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold Stein Mart, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 23.01% less from 4.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT). Hyman Charles D holds 0% in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) or 38,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 349,749 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested in 400 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 300 shares. 89,100 are owned by Cambridge Inv Advsrs. Virtu Fin Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) for 12,488 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT). Bridgeway Mgmt Inc owns 244,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT). California Public Employees Retirement reported 48,500 shares. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT). Vanguard Grp owns 676,225 shares.