Bainco International Investors Lowered Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake; Kingdon Capital Management Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 30.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc acquired 3,187 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 13,473 shares with $23.99M value, up from 10,286 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $901.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 21/05/2018 – Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”

Bainco International Investors decreased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 6.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bainco International Investors sold 14,783 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Bainco International Investors holds 199,855 shares with $23.57M value, down from 214,638 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dupont has 2.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,190 shares. Maple Management Inc stated it has 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Armistice Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,000 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca owns 125 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 447 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 5,451 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Alkeon Management Limited Liability invested in 205,348 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1,222 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel accumulated 17,659 shares. London Of Virginia owns 320 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Company owns 1,135 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Llc holds 1.1% or 5,568 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has 1.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,996 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,870 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Friday, March 15.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya had sold 267,466 shares worth $28.35 million on Wednesday, February 6.

