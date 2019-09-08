Bainco International Investors Lowered Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding as Market Value Declined; Landscape Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) as Stock Value Declined

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 58.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 14,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,537 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 25,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 70,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The hedge fund held 300,330 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, up from 230,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 786,841 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 26/04/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Unit Buys 50% Stake in FE Concepts; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $193.4M; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cinemark; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cinemark to Host Investor Breakfast During CinemaCon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Books $4.6B Worth Of Orders In July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 5,170 shares to 90,825 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 97,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 12,447 shares to 30,511 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 14,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,499 shares, and cut its stake in Neuberger Berman Re Es Sec F (NRO).