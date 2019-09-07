Bainco International Investors Lowered Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake by $5.29 Million; Great Lakes Advisors Lifted Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Position by $5.20 Million; Share Value Declined

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 118,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 331,594 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, up from 213,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 1.07M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 03/04/2018 – Pentair Details Executive Appointments Following NVent Separatio; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS MATTHEW PELTZ JOINS BOARD, ED GARDEN RESIGNED; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Sales $2.96B; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80 million, down from 12,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Managed Portfolio Series Wintr by 149,373 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $35.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,282 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T accumulated 32,184 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.09% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 360,824 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 293,154 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 13,314 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 2,310 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Commerce Ca holds 0.05% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 12,301 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 17,770 shares. Btr Capital Management, California-based fund reported 121,154 shares. Strs Ohio owns 5,366 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp holds 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) or 124,121 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Com stated it has 42,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 4,980 shares in its portfolio.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 28,436 shares to 698,496 shares, valued at $28.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc Com by 12,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT).

