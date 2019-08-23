Bainco International Investors Lifted Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake by $539,500 as Stock Rose; Bangor Savings Bank Has Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake as Share Price Declined

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $177.99. About 12.18M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 26/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Stellar Earnings; NBC’s Failing Bet on Megyn Kelly; Snap Tests Unskippable Ads; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “STRONGLY DENIES” CLAIMS RECENTLY MADE IN THE MEDIA; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook’s Sandberg says data-sharing tool complied with FTC – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ZUCKERBERG DOES NOT COMMIT TO APPLY EU LAW GLOBALLY, BUT SAYS GLOBAL CHANGES WILL BE ‘IN SPIRIT’ WITH IT; 26/03/2018 – Facebook is facing questions of its data handling following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 10/04/2018 – i24NEWS English: #BREAKING: Facebook ‘working with’ US special counsel’s Russia probe, Zuckerberg tells Congress; 26/04/2018 – Buck stops with Zuckerberg in Facebook data scandal – CTO

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 14,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.26. About 2.71M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation; 05/03/2018 – Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 15/05/2018 – MimiVax to Present Interim Phase Il Trial Data on Multi-focal Immunotherapy SurVaxM for the Treatment of Glioblastoma at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 14,828 shares to 10,537 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,202 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 19,812 shares to 481,338 shares, valued at $24.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 41,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR).

