Bainco International Investors Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM); Arosa Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Holding by $2.29 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 572,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 446,810 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8222. About 996,538 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 6,645 shares. American Invest reported 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 63,305 shares. Willis Investment Counsel invested in 167,400 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Country Club Tru Company Na holds 0.29% or 24,198 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Llc holds 11,900 shares. Caxton Associates LP reported 3,749 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.77% or 521,665 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 82,338 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc reported 75,900 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Advisors has 9,424 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 2,053 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Redwood Investments Limited Com has invested 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 5,972 shares to 89,854 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,855 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 28,305 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 119,212 shares. First Advsrs Lp has 507,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 1.24 million shares. Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 871,470 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 113,839 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. 3.17M were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 5.42M shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 23,581 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 152,344 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 44,446 shares.

