Bainco International Investors Increases Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB); Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Holding in Dover (DOV) Has Lowered by $456,444

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 595,018 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – A LARGE PERCENT OF EUROPEANS HAVE ALREADY GONE THROUGH GDPR FLOWS ON FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: POTENTIAL FOR `SOME IMPACT’ ON AD REVENUE FROM GDPR; 23/05/2018 – “Workplace by Facebook” was launched in 2016, but it needs enterprise software companies to help bolster its credibility; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Google, Facebook, Airtel & Jio to bid for Indian railway’s wi-fi project – Business Standard; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO VERIFY POLITICAL ADVERTISERS, LARGE PAGE MANAGERS; 05/04/2018 – Facebook said the project is on hiatus so it can focus on “other important work, including doing a better job of protecting people’s data.”; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff Sorry, Rupert Murdoch: Facebook isn’t a pay TV company; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SAYS SUSPENDING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AND STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION LABORATORIES (SCL) GROUP FROM FACEBOOK; 22/03/2018 – An investor and an analyst took polar opposite positions on Facebook; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook probe

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,970 shares to 9,433 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 81,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,501 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.18M shares. Fincl Mngmt Professionals, Texas-based fund reported 799 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt holds 3.06% or 129,976 shares. Corsair Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,410 shares. 360 are owned by Seabridge Inv Lc. Portolan Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.12% or 65,304 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.95% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 635,374 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Liability has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sageworth Tru reported 25 shares. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 3.23 million shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tradition Cap Management Lc holds 12,110 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 12,269 shares. Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.05% or 1,250 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 102,334 shares or 3.66% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cincinnati Financial stated it has 796,800 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc holds 5,170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 9,329 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 273,886 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Boston Family Office Lc owns 3,141 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,000 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Ltd. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0.04% or 113,343 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 61,706 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Limited Liability has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 18,556 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

