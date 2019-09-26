Bainco International Investors Has Trimmed Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $403,389; Horseman Capital Management LTD Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 3,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 196,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 199,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 14.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 40,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.84M, up from 36,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 14.47 million shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK NOT PLANNING TO EXTEND EU PRIVACY LAW GLOBALLY: RTRS; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Says People Can Pledge to Match Donations to Their Nonprofit Fundraiser; 02/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service:; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Curbing Information From Outside Data Brokers; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 04/04/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook says data from up to 87 million people harvested by Cambridge Analytica

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 18,200 shares to 377,500 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

