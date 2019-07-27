Bainco International Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Honeywell Intl Com (HON) by $460,412; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,387 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, down from 92,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 63,617 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc reported 33 shares stake. Stevens Capital Lp has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Midwest State Bank Division reported 12,265 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 16,042 were reported by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership holds 4.61% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 172,157 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.15% or 3.35 million shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,527 shares. Barbara Oil has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 760,339 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 4,276 shares. Royal London Asset reported 71,984 shares stake.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 3.50M shares to 14.25M shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has invested 0.5% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.21% or 6,026 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Llc owns 839 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc owns 0.26% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 246,900 shares. Royal London Asset Limited has 420,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.22% or 84,971 shares. St Johns Inv Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.23% or 1,850 shares. Finance Svcs Corporation invested in 1,648 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vanguard Group owns 53.75M shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Town Country National Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers has 20,775 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 374,177 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 324,462 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio.

