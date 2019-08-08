Bainco International Investors Has Trimmed Its Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Holding; SILVER BULL RESOURCES (SVBL) Shorts Raised By 180.18%

Bainco International Investors decreased Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) stake by 53.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bainco International Investors sold 38,858 shares as Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Bainco International Investors holds 33,151 shares with $6.41M value, down from 72,009 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc Com now has $105.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $215.43. About 361,017 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c

SILVER BULL RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:SVBL) had an increase of 180.18% in short interest. SVBL’s SI was 127,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 180.18% from 45,400 shares previously. With 495,500 avg volume, 0 days are for SILVER BULL RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s short sellers to cover SVBL’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.25% or $0.0098 during the last trading session, reaching $0.109. About 157,198 shares traded. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD AND APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL KUNZ AS INAUGURAL MEMBER – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and Gabon. The company has market cap of $25.30 million. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, and other metal deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property that comprises 20 concessions consisting of 4,715 hectares in Coahuila, Mexico.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 24.37 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy: Big Dividend, Big Total Return – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $188 target. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America.

