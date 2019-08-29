Bainco International Investors Has Raised Stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) as Share Value Declined; Farallon Capital Management Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Lowered by $48.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 33.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 2.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 3.95 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42M, down from 5.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 2.12M shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 837,968 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS COMPANY IS EFFICIENT WITHOUT MUCH SHALE; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL CONSIDERS SEEKING U.S. WAIVER FOR IRANIAN GAS PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – Total: Bayport Polymers LLC Is 50% Owned by Total and 50% Owned by Novealis Holdings LLC; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 02/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS TARIFFS WILL DAMAGE U.S. ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECT LESS THAN EU40M; 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 7,439 shares to 168,774 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 5,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,854 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 225,160 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $240.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).