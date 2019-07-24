Bainco International Investors Has Raised Its Stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) as Stock Value Declined; Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Decreased Position as Valuation Declined

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $153.04. About 119,224 shares traded or 100.86% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 5.16% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 4.8% YOY; 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct)

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 2.02M shares traded or 23.71% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO REJECTS IDEA OF CEILING OR FLOOR FOR OIL PRICE; 18/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Total to apply for waiver if US withdraws from Iran deal; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS WILL NOT TAKE ANY FURTHER COMMITMENT ON SP11 PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 28/05/2018 – Angola: Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 18/03/2018 – Abu Dhabi: Total Consolidates Its Strategic Partnership with ADNOC by Being Awarded Participating Interests in Two New 40-Year; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOT.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE ENDS COMMENTS IN WASHINGTON

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,914 shares to 89,387 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,279 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

