Bainco International Investors Has Lowered Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Holding by $460,412; As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Rose, Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 89,387 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, down from 92,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 2.19 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 44,589 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 62,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 686,597 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 131,804 shares to 154,304 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Strategic Ed Inc by 26,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET).

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "CareDx Accuses Natera of False Advertising Claims That Mislead Medical Personnel and Transplant Patients – GlobeNewswire" on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "CareDx, Inc (CDNA) CEO Peter Maag on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against CareDx, Inc. – Yahoo Finance" on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire" published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of CareDx, Inc. Investors (CDNA) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 28,436 shares to 698,496 shares, valued at $28.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 97,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.18 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)'s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com" published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 17, 2019.