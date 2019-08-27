Bainco International Investors Has Lifted Stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by $5.34 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Selz Capital Increased Its Holding by $27.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 710,138 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 09/05/2018 – Iran Gas Company Says France’s Total Keen on Iran Projects; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CATHAY TO START CHINA ENERGY FUND; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 28/05/2018 – Total and Angola’s Sonangol Expand Cooperation; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO REJECTS IDEA OF CEILING OR FLOOR FOR OIL PRICE

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72M, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 9.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 81,637 shares to 142,501 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 38,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,151 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papua LNG partners seek quick resolution or face higher development costs – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ken Fisher Curbs Total, ING Groep Stakes – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Total, Qatar Petroleum sign asset transfer deals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,966 shares. Hamel, New Jersey-based fund reported 27,801 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 364,813 shares stake. Opus Mngmt holds 5,000 shares. Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 306,388 shares. Jensen Investment Inc holds 6.06% or 4.32 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone accumulated 224,212 shares or 4.37% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 2.37% or 216,072 shares. Tompkins Corporation invested in 107,392 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp reported 8.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bank stated it has 1.73 million shares. Moreover, Swarthmore Group Inc Inc has 2.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,475 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co accumulated 194,091 shares or 4.07% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 57,193 shares or 4.08% of their US portfolio. National Pension Service stated it has 6.87 million shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc by 297,710 shares to 10.18M shares, valued at $25.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.