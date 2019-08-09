Bainco International Investors Has Lifted Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake by $539,500; As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Value Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Cut Position

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $188.94. About 3.19 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – ICO: INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANIZATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 16/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Facebook posting from prison leads to new charges against federal inmate; 22/03/2018 – Economic historian Niall Ferguson: It’s hard to see how Facebook’s business model remains intact; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Outlines Three Responses To Cambridge Analytica Controversy — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook seeks multilingual staff for a new center monitoring harmful content – El Pais; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA LEAK; 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption; 25/04/2018 – Facebook reported 185 million daily active users in North America, an increase from last quarter; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook automatically connects terrorists from around the world

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.69. About 490,522 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc, a South Carolina-based fund reported 4,750 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 1,912 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 145,791 shares. Selkirk Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitchell Capital Management Comm stated it has 2.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Merriman Wealth Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 5,822 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Nj owns 27,418 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 1,400 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Tru Na reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Finance Ser Corp has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ipg Inv Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 61,105 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.44 million shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 114,703 shares stake.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 17,678 shares to 538,838 shares, valued at $27.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 14,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,537 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) set to report second-quarter results – Live Trading News” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is When to Buy the Dip in Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Will Newly Acquired Genesee And Wyoming Pay For Its Infrastructure? – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Genesee & Wyoming Executive Sees Positive Economic Signs – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ACIA, FCBI, and GWR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Infrastructure Is Taking Another Ride on the Rails – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.39M shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $58.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 49,536 shares stake. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp reported 174,869 shares. Pettee Investors Inc owns 11,763 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 103,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Stifel Fincl owns 74,328 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 15,100 shares. World Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 2,811 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 10,491 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has 271 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Management has 293,351 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 209,962 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus owns 4,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability holds 6,114 shares.