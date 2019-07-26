Bainco International Investors Has Decreased Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $11.35 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Valuation Declined, Mendon Capital Advisors Increased Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 48,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 686,871 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, up from 637,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $477.85M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 532,350 shares traded or 721.13% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 81,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,501 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 224,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62M shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 28,436 shares to 698,496 shares, valued at $28.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc Com by 12,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $266,741 activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $6,900 was bought by Deadrick Stephen J. The insider CORNELSEN JAMES W bought 613 shares worth $17,582. 595 Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares with value of $16,868 were bought by MANUEL GAIL D. Suit John M II had bought 1,500 shares worth $40,545 on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, February 21 GRAHAM THOMAS H bought $54,856 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 2,000 shares. Proctor Gregory S JR bought $28,690 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) on Friday, February 22.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fb Finl Corp by 90,840 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $60.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 521,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,833 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.