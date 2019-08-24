Bainco International Investors Has Cut Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) as Share Price Declined; As Neogenomics (NEO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $337,000

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 16,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 264,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 800,602 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 58.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 14,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,537 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 25,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 28,436 shares to 698,496 shares, valued at $28.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 97,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

