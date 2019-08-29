Bainco International Investors Decreased By $5.29 Million Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO)

Bainco International Investors decreased Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) stake by 23.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bainco International Investors sold 2,970 shares as Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Bainco International Investors holds 9,433 shares with $16.80 million value, down from 12,403 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc Com now has $872.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks

Among 3 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas has $1900 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.25’s average target is 98.17% above currents $8.2 stock price. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Alliance Global Partners maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) rating on Monday, March 11. Alliance Global Partners has “Buy” rating and $15 target. See Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mkm Partners New Target: $19.0000 11.0000

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 15.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ifs Securities New Target: $15.0000 13.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $16 Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $15 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Alliance Global Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

The stock increased 5.67% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 3.31 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $758.93 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.3 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Callon Petroleum Stock: Trade, Wait for Positive Long-Term Triggers – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRZO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 17,203 shares. 37,525 are held by Lpl Financial Llc. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 105,606 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 60,818 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 134,859 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 17,000 shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt holds 28,608 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 202,364 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited owns 298,616 shares. Regions Corporation stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Smith Asset Mngmt Gp L P owns 10,950 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Swiss Bancorporation has 166,939 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. Another trade for 30,755 shares valued at $372,308 was sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Do You Buy Amazon Stock Here or on a Deeper Dip? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Looks Interesting After Recent Punishment – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Management stated it has 230 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Selkirk Management Ltd Liability invested in 14.56% or 14,415 shares. Truepoint owns 582 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 3.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthquest has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,716 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest has 4.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 2.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 407 are held by Newman Dignan Sheerar. Dorsey And Whitney Com Lc reported 1,749 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 12,052 shares. 5,409 were reported by Staley Advisers. Raymond James Financial Serv reported 151,910 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 2,781 shares.