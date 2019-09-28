Bainco International Investors Continues to Hold Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO); Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Decreased Stake by $542,880 as Shares Rose

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com (TMO) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 1,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 22,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, up from 21,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.11 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 2,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 6,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, down from 9,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 923,366 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $634.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) by 17,703 shares to 46,663 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,521 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clough Partners Ltd Partnership has 1.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 36,190 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 112,200 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 9,596 shares. Alleghany Corporation De stated it has 421,457 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Lc invested in 0.01% or 101 shares. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) has 8.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 96,457 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank & Commerce accumulated 2,110 shares. First Natl Trust reported 16,765 shares. Moreover, Laurion Management LP has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,600 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.39% or 142,246 shares. Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Country Club Tru Commerce Na invested in 20,880 shares. 2,496 were reported by Gm Advisory Group Inc. Johnson Counsel has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,128 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 61,538 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 50,235 shares to 68,265 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

