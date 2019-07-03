Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.75 N/A 0.64 29.27 The Carlyle Group L.P. 19 2.84 N/A 1.84 11.33

In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Carlyle Group L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $26, which is potential 9.80% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares and 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. About 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.