Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Since Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.50 N/A 1.15 15.79 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.