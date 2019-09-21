Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Since Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.51 N/A 1.15 15.79 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.