Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|6.51
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 22.39%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
Summary
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
