Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.51 N/A 1.15 15.79 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 22.39%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.