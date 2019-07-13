Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Since Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.66 N/A 0.64 29.27 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.18 N/A 0.25 9.03

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc. Manning & Napier Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Manning & Napier Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was less bullish than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.