Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.43 N/A 1.15 15.79 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 19.79% respectively. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was more bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.