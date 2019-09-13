Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|6.43
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 19.79% respectively. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was more bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
