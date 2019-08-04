Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.66 N/A 1.15 15.79 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.93 N/A 0.82 24.29

In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Insight Select Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares and 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was less bullish than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Insight Select Income Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.