Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|7.66
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.93
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Insight Select Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares and 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was less bullish than Insight Select Income Fund.
Summary
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Insight Select Income Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.