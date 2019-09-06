Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|6.40
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|41.88
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Central Securities Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Central Securities Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.
