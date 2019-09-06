Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.40 N/A 1.15 15.79 Central Securities Corp. 30 41.88 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Central Securities Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.