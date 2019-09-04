Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) At $18.72 Forms Top; Wynnefield Capital Has Decreased By $653,796 Its Mvc Capital (MVC) Stake

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased Mvc Capital Inc (MVC) stake by 4.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 72,644 shares as Mvc Capital Inc (MVC)’s stock rose 5.05%. The Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 1.51M shares with $13.74M value, down from 1.59M last quarter. Mvc Capital Inc now has $158.11 million valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 52,674 shares traded or 204.03% up from the average. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has risen 1.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments Reports 6.4% Stake in MVC Capital; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIQUIDATION OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In MVC Capital; 26/04/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Monday – Assembly Budget Committee to Consider Transportation, NJ Transit & MVC Spending; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN MVC CAPITAL INC AS OF APRIL 18 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON DISPOSITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF MVC CAPITAL; 12/03/2018 MVC CAPITAL INC – NAV INCREASED TO $13.42 PER SHARE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.24 PER SHARE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS USE OF AVAILABLE CASH

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) formed multiple top with $19.66 target or 5.00% above today’s $18.72 share price. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) has $954.44M valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 205,698 shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) to report earnings on November, 6. BCSF’s profit will be $20.90 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $127,718 activity. $103,693 worth of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) was bought by TOKARZ MICHAEL T. 517 MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) shares with value of $4,705 were bought by GOLDSTEIN PHILLIP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold MVC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 7.36 million shares or 22.76% more from 6.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 35,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 1 shares. Teton Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.12% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). 793,405 are held by Punch And Associate Invest. Bulldog Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 242,311 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 2,420 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Wynnefield Cap invested in 1.51M shares. Css Ltd Llc Il holds 53,782 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 178 were accumulated by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Huntington Comml Bank reported 144 shares. Illinois-based West Family Invests has invested 2.77% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 30,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC).