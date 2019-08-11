Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) At $18.10 Forms Top; Last Week Kimco Realty (KIM) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kimco Realty has $2100 highest and $18.5000 lowest target. $19.83’s average target is 4.64% above currents $18.95 stock price. Kimco Realty had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BTIG Research. The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. See Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $18.5000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Upgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) formed multiple top with $18.64 target or 3.00% above today’s $18.10 share price. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) has $934.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 82,524 shares traded. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $8.00 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It has a 23.6 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 4.75M shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Kimco Realty Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp owns 22,288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Security Mgmt holds 2.31 million shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 293 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 13,400 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 23,117 shares in its portfolio. Goodman Fin invested 4.06% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Stifel Financial owns 50,385 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 186,030 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Us owns 17.58M shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd invested 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.1% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Phocas Financial has 37,020 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Com invested in 0.04% or 382,364 shares.