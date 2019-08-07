Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) At $18.03 Forms Top; SOPERIOR FERTILIZER COMMON SHARES (POTRF) Shorts Decreased By 11.09%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) formed multiple top with $18.93 target or 5.00% above today’s $18.03 share price. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) has $931.25 million valuation. It closed at $18.03 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:POTRF) had a decrease of 11.09% in short interest. POTRF’s SI was 179,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.09% from 202,000 shares previously. With 247,800 avg volume, 1 days are for SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:POTRF)’s short sellers to cover POTRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0329 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Potash Ridge Corporation explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in North America. The company has market cap of $7.85 million. The firm explores for alunite deposits to produce sulphate of potash, sulphuric acid, and alumina. It currently has negative earnings. It principal mineral project is the Blawn Mountain project covering an area of approximately 15,403 acres of land located in Beaver County, Utah.