Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Comparison side by side

Both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.66 N/A 1.15 15.79 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.42 N/A 1.22 11.02

In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 4.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.