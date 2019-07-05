Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Contrasting side by side

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.78 N/A 0.64 29.27 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.07 N/A 1.71 12.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares and 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has weaker performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.