Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Comparison side by side

Both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.66 N/A 1.15 15.79 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Scully Royalty Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Scully Royalty Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares and 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.