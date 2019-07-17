Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Comparison side by side

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|7.65
|N/A
|0.64
|29.27
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|35.89
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares. 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|-4.13%
|-5.48%
|-5.81%
|0%
|0%
|12.05%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.