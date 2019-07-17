Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Comparison side by side

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.65 N/A 0.64 29.27 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.89 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares. 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.