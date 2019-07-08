Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Contrasting side by side

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.78 N/A 0.64 29.27 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.92 N/A 2.25 9.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc has higher revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 61.7%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was more bullish than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Janus Henderson Group plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.